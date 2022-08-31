Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $165.50 million and $6.75 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00440137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00823963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,113,732,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,956,956,433 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

