Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $165.50 million and $6.75 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00440137 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00823963 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015296 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,113,732,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,956,956,433 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
