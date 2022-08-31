Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CSP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Caspian has a market capitalization of $397,899.80 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.