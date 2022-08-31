Castweet Market Capitalization Tops $26,675.74 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $26,675.74 and $637.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00272255 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

