Cat Token (CAT) Achieves Market Cap of $951,076.71

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $951,076.71 and $52.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00269046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.