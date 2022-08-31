Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 57,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.