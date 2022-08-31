CateCoin (CATE) Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week

CateCoin (CATE) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. CateCoin has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CateCoin

CateCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

