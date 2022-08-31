Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,816.79

Ccore (CCO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $7,816.79 and $53.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00132934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

