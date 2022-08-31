Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12,129.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

