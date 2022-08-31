CertiK Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CertiK

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

CertiK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

