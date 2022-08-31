CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

