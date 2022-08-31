Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.