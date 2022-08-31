Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,786,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 3,541,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.6 days.

Champion Iron Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.