ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $649,301.96 and $30,863.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.76 or 0.99818244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00057953 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024087 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

