Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.72.

Chewy Stock Down 1.6 %

CHWY stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Chewy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

