Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 20th

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CVR opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

