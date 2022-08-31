Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105,516.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Chimpion has a total market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $105,516.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

