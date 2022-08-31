ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NASDAQ:COFS opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
