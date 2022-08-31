ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

