Chris Harrs Sells 800 Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.04. Spin Master Corp. has a 1 year low of C$39.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.41.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.91.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

