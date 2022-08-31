Christopher J. Ghidorzi Buys 625 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Ghidorzi bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $508,573.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NIC opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.34 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

