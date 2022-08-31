Chromia One Day Volume Reaches $30.39 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Chromia has a market capitalization of $100.68 million and $30.39 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,975.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00082445 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

