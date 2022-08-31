Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $42.20 million and approximately $640,517.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $59.42 or 0.00296872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

