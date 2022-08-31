Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

