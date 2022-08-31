CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,887,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $63,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIXX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after buying an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,932,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 466,920 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CI Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,596,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIXX. CIBC lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

