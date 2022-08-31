Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.