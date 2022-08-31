Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.