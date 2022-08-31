Citigroup Increases Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $64.10

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $64.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,108,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.