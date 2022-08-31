Civilization Market Capitalization Achieves $13.08 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Civilization has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and $121,850.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00082082 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

