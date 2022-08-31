ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CLIR opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
