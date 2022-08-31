CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $89.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,879,281 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

