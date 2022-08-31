Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.