Coalculus (COAL) Price Tops $0.0030

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Coalculus has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coalculus has a total market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $12,746.00 worth of Coalculus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coalculus coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coalculus alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00748744 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coalculus Coin Profile

Coalculus (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Coalculus’ official Twitter account is @coalculus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coalculus is https://reddit.com/r/Coalculus.

Buying and Selling Coalculus

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coalculus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coalculus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coalculus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coalculus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coalculus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.