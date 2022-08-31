Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,469 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 497,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

