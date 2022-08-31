CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $9.95. CommScope shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 4,584 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

CommScope Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,176 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

