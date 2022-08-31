Conceal Price Hits $0.0730 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $992,300.80 and approximately $1,586.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,203.16 or 0.99883458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00060030 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00223660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00142507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00234697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00057015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,589,720 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

