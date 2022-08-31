Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 623,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $203.11 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.95.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

