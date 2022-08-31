Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

