Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,747 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

NYSE:TUP opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

