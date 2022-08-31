Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 527,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

