CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.42 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 2,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 709,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.