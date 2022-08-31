Content Neutrality Network Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $248,546.87 and $463.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

