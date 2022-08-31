ContentBox Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,234.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. ContentBox has a market cap of $401,612.32 and $29,234.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00214246 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.