Contrasting KONE Oyj (KNYJY) and The Competition

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) is one of 709 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare KONE Oyj to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KONE Oyj and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 4 6 0 2.45 KONE Oyj Competitors 109 587 921 18 2.52

KONE Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $57.60, suggesting a potential upside of 182.63%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 46.53%. Given KONE Oyj’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KONE Oyj and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 7.78% 29.23% 8.63% KONE Oyj Competitors 18.88% -50.41% 2.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONE Oyj and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $12.44 billion $1.20 billion 23.43 KONE Oyj Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 28.06

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. KONE Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

KONE Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. KONE Oyj pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.3% and pay out 91.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KONE Oyj competitors beat KONE Oyj on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

