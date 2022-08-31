Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00431279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00827558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

