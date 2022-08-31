Cope (COPE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $806,005.62

Cope (COPE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Cope has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Cope has a market capitalization of $806,005.62 and approximately $10,943.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cope coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
About Cope
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.
