CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director John R. Prann, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CoreCivic Price Performance
Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.