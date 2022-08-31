CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director John R. Prann, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

