Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.95. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 313,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

