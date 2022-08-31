COVA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287.00 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $126,041.95 and $287.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.



COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

