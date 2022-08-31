Cowen Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

