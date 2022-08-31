CPUcoin Price Down 3.4% This Week (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One CPUcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. CPUcoin has a total market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $111,954.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPUcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
CPUcoin Coin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
