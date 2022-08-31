Cred Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Cred has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $31,769.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

About Cred

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cred

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

